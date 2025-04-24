Cristiano Ronaldo's beloved delights fans with stunning bikini photos

Georgina Rodriguez, the beloved of Cristiano Ronaldo, shared sizzling bikini photos with her followers. She posted them on her Instagram page.

Georgina published several photos where she poses in a bikini, lying on the sand of a beautiful beach against the backdrop of a bright blue sky and sea.

Along with these photos, she also added other everyday snapshots and pictures from the birthday of their youngest daughter with Cristiano, Bella Esmeralda, who celebrated her 3rd birthday last week.

Georgina captioned all these photos with the words “Recharge complete” and added a green checkmark emoji. This likely indicates that she took a short vacation to recharge and gather strength for new achievements.

It is worth noting that Cristiano Ronaldo missed the previous match of Al-Nassr against Damak. According to media reports, the head coach decided to give him a rest before the Asian Champions League quarter-final match.

Al-Nassr managed to overcome Damak without Cristiano, but this victory came with great difficulty, with the decisive goal scored only in the stoppage time of the second half.