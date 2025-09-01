Cremaschi Leaves Inter Miami Amid Tensions to Join Parma

Benjamín Cremaschi’s departure came as a shock on the eve of the 2025 Leagues Cup final, leaving Inter Miami without one of its brightest prospects, according to Infobae. The 20-year-old midfielder will join Parma in Serie A on a season-long loan with a purchase option set at €4.5 million, as confirmed by transfer specialist Gianluca Di Marzio. The deal was finalized just hours before Miami’s decisive match against the Seattle Sounders, creating an unexpected distraction within the squad.

The agreement includes medical tests in the United States before Cremaschi travels to Emilia-Romagna. Parma turned to the Argentine-American after failing to secure Gio Reyna, seeing him as a versatile and promising addition. His arrival comes after a difficult start in Serie A, where the club drew against Atalanta and lost to Juventus in the opening rounds.

Cremaschi played 105 official matches for Inter Miami, scoring 8 goals and providing 9 assists. He appeared in 55 games alongside Lionel Messi, forming a productive partnership in midfield. A product of Miami’s academy, he grew into a reliable option able to operate across multiple roles, gaining valuable experience alongside veterans like Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suárez.

Yet his exit also stemmed from internal friction. In recent weeks, Cremaschi voiced frustration over limited playing time and frequent position changes. “It makes me angry, I want to play. I’ve played little lately, and I don’t think it’s because of my level since I feel good,” he said. Coach Javier Mascherano responded publicly, calling his comments “unfortunate” and defending the team’s tactical planning.

For Inter Miami, Cremaschi’s move represents both a setback and a missed opportunity to further develop a homegrown talent. For Parma, however, it is a calculated gamble on a young midfielder eager to prove himself in European football.