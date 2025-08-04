CPL Week 17 Recap: Forge Run Riot, Pacific Strike Late and Vancouver Snap Skid

Matchday 17 of the Canadian Premier League featured a show of strength at the top, a late twist on the West Coast, and long-awaited redemption out East. Per CanPL.ca, Forge FC delivered a statement victory, Pacific FC struck at the death, and Vancouver FC earned a rare but gritty win to inject new tension into the playoff race.

At Tim Hortons Field, Forge FC dismantled Valour FC 5-0 for their largest home win in club history. Borges, Babouli, and Ampomah struck before halftime, with Choinière and Jensen finishing the job in the second half. The victory extended Forge's unbeaten run to 17 matches in the CPL — 20 in all competitions — and lifted them to the top of the standings with a 10-7-0 record. With 15 different scorers this season, Forge’s attacking depth continues to be a league benchmark.

In the capital, Atlético Ottawa dropped to second place after a frustrating 0-0 draw against York United. Despite holding a staggering 74.2% possession and 22 touches in the final third, Ottawa managed just one shot on target. York, meanwhile, kept their seventh match unbeaten and third consecutive clean sheet, cementing their defensive reputation. The result leaves York level on points with Cavalry in third and fourth place.

Over on Vancouver Island, Pacific FC sealed a critical 1-0 win over Cavalry FC with Sean Young’s stoppage-time goal. The late strike could prove vital in the race for the fifth and final playoff spot, especially as Cavalry’s third straight loss further dented their Shield hopes. The match had seen chances for both sides, but Pacific's persistence paid off at the very end.

Finally, Vancouver FC stunned Halifax with a 2-1 victory, their first win since May. Matteo Campagna opened the scoring with his first professional goal, and Hugo Mbongue doubled the lead just after halftime. Halifax pulled one back late and hit the woodwork twice in stoppage time, but Callum Irving stood tall to preserve the result. It was just Vancouver’s second win of the season — but a complete and deserved one.

The title race and playoff picture remain wide open, and with 11 rounds left, the CPL promises more twists ahead.