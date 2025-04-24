Could José Rivero be Zamalek's new coach?

According to press reports, current Orlando Pirates coach Jose Rivero could be Zamalek's next head coach in the following season. Still, the same reports also revealed that the mentor has given the management one request to head the team.

With five major trophies already secured in the PSL and three more still within reach this season, Riveiro’s departure will mark the end of an era for the Buccaneers. However, Egyptian giants Zamalek FC are reportedly eager to bring the 48-year-old tactician to Cairo.

Despite the growing speculation, Riveiro has not dismissed the possibility of taking charge at Zamalek. Instead, sources reveal that he has requested patience from the Egyptian club’s management, emphasizing his current focus on finishing the season strong with Orlando Pirates.

"Zamalek are pushing to finalize the deal soon, ideally before the season ends," a Soccer Laduma insider revealed. "But Riveiro has politely asked them to hold off until he fulfills his duties in South Africa. While he’s open to the move, his immediate priority remains Pirates’ ongoing campaign."