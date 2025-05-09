RU RU ES ES FR FR
Correa, De Paul, and Molina Could Leave Atlético Madrid After Club World Cup

Correa, De Paul, and Molina Could Leave Atlético Madrid After Club World Cup

Football news Today, 22:10
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Atlético Madrid is preparing for a significant squad overhaul ahead of the 2025/26 season, and according to Marca and Infobae, three World Cup winners with Argentina—Ángel Correa, Rodrigo De Paul, and Nahuel Molina—are among the players who could leave the club. With the La Liga title out of reach, the club is now focused on securing third place while also planning for changes that will accelerate after the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, where they are set to face PSG, Botafogo, and Seattle Sounders.

Correa, who has spent ten seasons at the club and remains under contract until 2026, appears to have reached the end of his cycle with Atlético. In De Paul’s case, although his deal also runs through 2026, he has yet to sign an extension. The midfielder has had a strong season, and the club may consider selling him if a substantial offer arrives. Meanwhile, right-back Molina is reportedly part of the club’s plans, though management would still be open to listening to offers.

This reshuffle is part of what Marca calls the “Exit Operation,” a strategy to make room for incoming signings by offloading several players. Atlético already parted ways with 13 players last summer and is targeting new arrivals, including a defensive midfielder, a striker, a backup goalkeeper, and a left-back. The club is also keeping an eye on potential additions like Cristian Romero, Alex Baena, and River Plate’s young star Franco Mastantuono.

Julián Álvarez, Jan Oblak, Marcos Llorente, Pablo Barrios, and Giuliano Simeone are considered untouchables, while veterans like Koke and Antoine Griezmann remain essential to the team’s leadership. As Atlético prepares for a new chapter, the future of its Argentine champions now hinges on transfer market dynamics and strategic decisions.

