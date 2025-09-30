RU RU ES ES FR FR
Córdova Stresses Tactical Flexibility on Chile Ahead of Japan Clash

Football news Today, 16:25
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
According to Chilean media, U-20 coach Nicolás Córdova previewed his team’s upcoming challenge against Japan on Tuesday in the second round of the World Cup group stage. After edging New Zealand in their opener, the coach admitted the bar will be higher this time and that Chile must step up its game.

“We hope tomorrow we can be sharper in decision-making and calmer in finding the right pass. Japan’s level is definitely higher than New Zealand’s,” Córdova said.

The coach emphasized the need for flexibility within a single match. “People often say the coach pulled the team back, but that doesn’t exist anymore. Nobody gives anything away. Rivals are studied in detail, and you need to have several plans during the same game,” he explained.

Córdova added that his staff has been working to show players multiple ways of defending and attacking, depending on the opponent. “Game plans are built on what the rival presents, and sometimes even beyond that,” he noted.

The Chile vs. Japan clash is scheduled for Tuesday, September 30, at 8:00 p.m. in Santiago’s National Stadium. A win would give Chile a strong position in Group A and put them closer to a spot in the round of 16.

Related teams and leagues
Chile U20 Chile U20 Schedule Chile U20 News
World Cup U-20 World Cup U-20 Table World Cup U-20 Fixtures World Cup U-20 Predictions
