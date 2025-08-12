Copa do Brasil Draw Brings Balance but Leaves Three Favorites Standing Out

The Copa do Brasil quarterfinal draw created a seemingly balanced bracket, avoiding early clashes between the top contenders and evenly splitting the middle-tier teams. Yet that balance fades when looking at each matchup individually: three of the four ties have a clear favorite. The only exception is Fluminense versus Bahia, a clash between two tricolors who recently played out a thrilling 3-3 in the Brasileirão, proof of a genuine stalemate.

Bahia relies on consistency and season-long competitiveness, while Fluminense, shaky in league play, tends to rise in knockout football under Renato Gaúcho. This tie will test whether Bahia’s stability can outlast the knockout pedigree of the Rio side.

In the Rio derby, Botafogo starts ahead of Vasco. Since football resumed after the Copa América, Davide Ancelotti’s men have shown tactical solidity and growing confidence, contrasting with Vasco’s ongoing inconsistency under Fernando Diniz. While derbies are unpredictable, Botafogo’s form makes them clear favorites.

Elsewhere, Corinthians appears to have the easier route against an Athletico-PR in poor form and as the sole Serie B side left in the competition. The Furacão are far from title contention and would need to summon the tournament’s upset magic to progress.

The headline act is the Minas derby between Cruzeiro and Atlético-MG. Cruzeiro brings more consistency and balance, while Atlético leans on flashes of quality and big-match experience. It’s a tie primed for high tension and potential twists on the road to the final.