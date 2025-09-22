Controversial Officiating Overshadows Liga BetPlay Final

According to Antena 2, Deportivo Cali clinched their third Liga BetPlay Femenina crown in a final overshadowed by refereeing controversies. The Azucareras once again defeated Independiente Santa Fe in a decisive match, but the spotlight fell more on the officiating than on the football itself.

The second leg, played at Estadio Deportivo Cali, saw the hosts equalize the aggregate score and prevail 5-4 on penalties. Santa Fe had held a narrow advantage after the first leg, but their hopes were dented by a series of contentious calls made by referee Mariana Quintero, who had also officiated the 2021 final between these clubs.

Quintero sent off two Santa Fe players during regulation: Katherine Valbuena for a second yellow after a foul on Kelly Caicedo, and Mariana Silva with a red card that remains unexplained. She also awarded Cali a penalty for a supposed handball by Valbuena, though VAR overturned the decision due to offside.

Further controversy erupted in the shootout. Santa Fe’s Aroca had to retake her penalty because of a laser distraction, giving goalkeeper Luisa Agudelo another chance, though she failed to make the save. Meanwhile, questions were raised about the lack of sanctions against Cali’s keeper for unsportsmanlike conduct during the decisive moments.

The match precedes Cali’s and Santa Fe’s participation in the Copa Libertadores Femenina, to be held in Argentina from October 2 to 18. Cali were drawn into Group D with Libertad, Nacional and Universidad de Chile, while Santa Fe will face Corinthians, Always Ready and Ecuador’s representative in Group A.