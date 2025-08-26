RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news CONMEBOL to Announce VAR Decisions Live in Quarterfinals

CONMEBOL to Announce VAR Decisions Live in Quarterfinals

Football news Yesterday, 23:30
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
CONMEBOL to Announce VAR Decisions Live in Quarterfinals CONMEBOL to Announce VAR Decisions Live in Quarterfinals

CONMEBOL will introduce a system allowing referees to announce VAR decisions live during the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana. The initiative, called Referee’s Announcement of VAR Decisions, aims to bring the game closer to fans and increase transparency in officiating.

The live announcement will be shared both with spectators in the stadiums and with viewers watching on television or online. The tool was successfully used in the 2024 Recopa final at Maracaná, and CONMEBOL views its adoption as a significant step in modernizing officiating across South America. The process has been approved by both IFAB and FIFA, reflecting the confederation’s commitment to clarity and confidence in refereeing decisions.

The quarterfinals will take place from September 17 to 26, 2025. Matchups in the Libertadores include São Paulo versus Liga de Quito, River Plate against Palmeiras, Vélez versus Racing, and Estudiantes facing Flamengo. In the Sudamericana, Bolívar will meet Atlético Mineiro, Independiente del Valle plays Once Caldas, Lanús faces Fluminense, and Alianza Lima will take on either Independiente or Universidad de Chile, pending CONMEBOL’s confirmation.

The initiative is designed to help spectators better understand refereeing decisions while reinforcing trust in the VAR system. This measure marks a milestone for South American football and could serve as a model for transparency and fan engagement in other competitions worldwide.

Related teams and leagues
Copa Libertadores Copa Libertadores Table Copa Libertadores Fixtures Copa Libertadores Predictions
Copa Sudamericana Copa Sudamericana Table Copa Sudamericana Fixtures Copa Sudamericana Predictions
Related Tournament News
Quarterfinals Set as Copa Libertadores Enters Defining Stage Football news 22 aug 2025, 16:03 Quarterfinals Set as Copa Libertadores Enters Defining Stage
Arturo Vidal in the Chilean national team Lifestyle 22 aug 2025, 05:36 “Shame.” Vidal comments on incident with Chilean fans at Copa Sudamericana match
Gorosito Dreams Big With Alianza Lima in Sudamericana Football news 21 aug 2025, 21:05 Gorosito Dreams Big With Alianza Lima in Sudamericana
Conmebol Faces Crucial Decision After Chaos in Avellaneda Football news 21 aug 2025, 18:00 CONMEBOL Faces Crucial Decision After Chaos in Avellaneda
Godoy Cruz Chases Comeback Against Atlético Mineiro Football news 21 aug 2025, 16:30 Godoy Cruz Chases Comeback Against Atlético Mineiro
River Seeks Quarterfinal Spot Against Libertad at Packed Monumental Football news 21 aug 2025, 16:05 River Seeks Quarterfinal Spot Against Libertad at Packed Monumental
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores