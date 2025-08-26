CONMEBOL to Announce VAR Decisions Live in Quarterfinals

CONMEBOL will introduce a system allowing referees to announce VAR decisions live during the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana. The initiative, called Referee’s Announcement of VAR Decisions, aims to bring the game closer to fans and increase transparency in officiating.

The live announcement will be shared both with spectators in the stadiums and with viewers watching on television or online. The tool was successfully used in the 2024 Recopa final at Maracaná, and CONMEBOL views its adoption as a significant step in modernizing officiating across South America. The process has been approved by both IFAB and FIFA, reflecting the confederation’s commitment to clarity and confidence in refereeing decisions.

The quarterfinals will take place from September 17 to 26, 2025. Matchups in the Libertadores include São Paulo versus Liga de Quito, River Plate against Palmeiras, Vélez versus Racing, and Estudiantes facing Flamengo. In the Sudamericana, Bolívar will meet Atlético Mineiro, Independiente del Valle plays Once Caldas, Lanús faces Fluminense, and Alianza Lima will take on either Independiente or Universidad de Chile, pending CONMEBOL’s confirmation.

The initiative is designed to help spectators better understand refereeing decisions while reinforcing trust in the VAR system. This measure marks a milestone for South American football and could serve as a model for transparency and fan engagement in other competitions worldwide.