CONMEBOL Confirms New Date for Venezuela vs. Bolivia World Cup Qualifier in Maturín

CONMEBOL confirmed on Friday that the World Cup qualifying match between Venezuela and Bolivia will be played on Friday, June 6, at 6:00 p.m. (Bolivian time) in the city of Maturín, according to El Día - Sport 360. The Venezuelan Football Federation had requested the date change from the initially planned June 5, and the South American governing body approved the adjustment.

The Bolivian coaching staff had already made logistical arrangements anticipating this possibility, aiming to minimize the squad’s stay in Venezuela to just 30 hours. Assistant coach Cristian Farah explained that the team will begin training camp in La Paz on Monday, May 26, before heading to Santa Cruz on June 4 for final preparations. A direct flight to Maturín is scheduled for the afternoon of Thursday, June 5.

“The plan is to arrive in Maturín, play, and immediately return to La Paz to prepare for the match against Chile,” Farah told Sports 360. The squad is expected to return early on Saturday, June 7, and resume training that same afternoon in La Paz. A few sessions are scheduled before the next match against Chile on Tuesday, June 10, at 4:00 p.m. in El Alto’s Estadio de Villa Ingenio.

Currently eighth in the standings with 14 points, Bolivia will look to close the gap with seventh-place Venezuela—the team occupying the intercontinental playoff spot. In the reverse fixture, Venezuela dominated with a 4-0 win in La Paz, making this a critical opportunity for Bolivia to bounce back and keep their World Cup hopes alive.