CONMEBOL Awards 3–0 Win to Fortaleza After Chaos in Chile

CONMEBOL has handed Fortaleza a 3–0 victory over Colo Colo after the tragic suspension of their Copa Libertadores match on April 10. According to TyC Sports, the disciplinary decision follows violent scenes at Santiago’s Estadio Monumental, where fans invaded the pitch, leading to the match’s suspension and, tragically, the deaths of an 18-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy hit by a police vehicle amid the unrest.

The governing body’s ruling imposes a five-match home stadium ban for Colo Colo, to be played behind closed doors (including the already completed match against Racing), a five-match away fan ban, and an $80,000 fine deducted from television or sponsorship revenues. The club also received a formal warning regarding future disciplinary breaches.

The result reshapes Group E standings. Fortaleza now moves up to four points, level with Racing, who remain in second place due to a superior goal difference (+2 compared to Fortaleza’s 0). Atlético Bucaramanga leads with five points, while Colo Colo drops to the bottom of the group with two. The decision comes just weeks before the group stage reaches its decisive phase.