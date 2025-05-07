Columbus Crew Extend Daniel Gazdag Through 2027 With Club Option for 2028

The Columbus Crew have signed Hungarian midfielder Daniel Gazdag to a multiyear contract extension, keeping him with the club through the 2027 season, with an option for 2028. The move was announced Wednesday by the club’s official website, underscoring the organization’s long-term vision and trust in the Designated Player.

Gazdag, 29, joined the Crew via trade from the Philadelphia Union in April and has quickly made his mark. In his debut, he played a key role in the 2-1 victory over St. Louis CITY SC, contributing to the game-winning goal just minutes after entering. He has since started two of his three matches with the team.

Gazdag left a lasting legacy in Philadelphia, scoring a franchise-record 59 goals and leading the club to its first MLS Cup appearance in 2022. That season, he earned MLS Best XI honors with 22 goals and 10 assists. In 2023, he posted 14 goals and 11 assists.

On the international stage, Gazdag has earned 29 caps and scored four goals for Hungary. Most recently, he featured in UEFA Nations League Playoff matches against Türkiye in March.