Colorado Rapids to Sign Australia Youth International Lucas Herrington From Brisbane Roar

The Colorado Rapids are finalizing the signing of 17-year-old Australian youth international center back Lucas Herrington from Brisbane Roar, sources tell GiveMeSport. The talented teenager will officially join the MLS club in January 2026.

Herrington had been widely expected to head to Europe, with several top-tier clubs from the continent’s biggest leagues expressing strong interest. However, the pathway laid out by Colorado—featuring a realistic opportunity to break into the first team early in his career—proved decisive. Sources close to the player say the move is part of a broader development plan, with European football still seen as a future destination.

Described as a “big talent with great tools,” Herrington remains a raw prospect who will benefit from the Rapids’ coaching setup and steady exposure to senior-level soccer. His signing aligns with the Rapids’ growing reputation as a club that develops and exports young talent, following the footsteps of players like Moise Bombito, Auston Trusty, Cole Bassett, and Sam Vines.