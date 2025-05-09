Colombian Forward Sebastián Villa Leads Rivadavia Into Knockout Clash vs Independiente

Colombian striker Sebastián Villa will be the key figure as Independiente Rivadavia faces Independiente de Avellaneda in the Apertura quarterfinals this Sunday. According to Diario UNO, both managers—Julio Vaccari and Alfredo Berti—praised the 28-year-old ahead of the May 11 match, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m. local time.

Vaccari called him “the best player in Argentine football, the most unbalancing,” while Berti lauded his leadership: “He’s a true captain on and off the field. He trains first, shows up for everything, and has five or six years of elite football left in him.” The Rivadavia coach even grouped Villa alongside names like Maxi Rodríguez and David Trezeguet.

Since joining the Mendoza-based club nearly a year ago, Villa has featured in 39 official matches, scoring 8 goals and delivering 11 assists. In 2025 alone, he has recorded 4 goals and 5 assists in 17 appearances. His track record against Independiente is promising: 3 wins, 4 draws, and just one loss in 8 encounters, with 2 goals and an assist to his name.

With a market value of €4 million according to Transfermarkt, Villa stands as Rivadavia’s main offensive threat and one of the standout players of the tournament.