Cocca Emerges as Atlas’ Top Choice After Pineda’s Exit

According to Mediotiempo, Gonzalo Pineda’s resignation from Atlas following the team’s defeat to Pachuca in Matchday 4 has paved the way for a familiar face to return: Diego Cocca. The Argentine coach, who masterminded the club’s historic back-to-back league titles in 2021 and 2022, has emerged as the board’s leading candidate. Sources confirmed that initial talks have already taken place to gauge his interest.

Currently unattached after his stint with Talleres de Córdoba, Cocca is remembered for transforming Atlas’ fortunes. He arrived in 2020, ended a 70-year title drought, and secured two consecutive Liga MX championships along with a Campeón de Campeones trophy. His departure at the end of 2022 was amicable, prompted by a dip in results, but his bond with the club and its fans remains strong.

The coach, who also managed Real Valladolid earlier in 2025, is weighing his next move. While other names such as Vicente Sánchez are on the shortlist, Cocca clearly holds the advantage. Negotiations could gather pace in the coming days, fueling supporters’ hopes for a long-awaited reunion.

For Atlas, his proven track record and deep understanding of the club could be the spark they need in a difficult period. If he accepts, the challenge will be to revive the magic of his first spell and restore Atlas to the top tier of Mexican football.