RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Cocca Emerges as Atlas’ Top Choice After Pineda’s Exit

Cocca Emerges as Atlas’ Top Choice After Pineda’s Exit

Football news Today, 19:25
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Cocca Emerges as Atlas’ Top Choice After Pineda’s Exit Cocca Emerges as Atlas’ Top Choice After Pineda’s Exit

According to Mediotiempo, Gonzalo Pineda’s resignation from Atlas following the team’s defeat to Pachuca in Matchday 4 has paved the way for a familiar face to return: Diego Cocca. The Argentine coach, who masterminded the club’s historic back-to-back league titles in 2021 and 2022, has emerged as the board’s leading candidate. Sources confirmed that initial talks have already taken place to gauge his interest.

Currently unattached after his stint with Talleres de Córdoba, Cocca is remembered for transforming Atlas’ fortunes. He arrived in 2020, ended a 70-year title drought, and secured two consecutive Liga MX championships along with a Campeón de Campeones trophy. His departure at the end of 2022 was amicable, prompted by a dip in results, but his bond with the club and its fans remains strong.

The coach, who also managed Real Valladolid earlier in 2025, is weighing his next move. While other names such as Vicente Sánchez are on the shortlist, Cocca clearly holds the advantage. Negotiations could gather pace in the coming days, fueling supporters’ hopes for a long-awaited reunion.

For Atlas, his proven track record and deep understanding of the club could be the spark they need in a difficult period. If he accepts, the challenge will be to revive the magic of his first spell and restore Atlas to the top tier of Mexican football.

Related teams and leagues
Atlas Atlas Schedule Atlas News Atlas Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores