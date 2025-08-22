Club América Face Atlas as Cocca Returns and Saint-Maximin Awaits Debut

Atlas host Club América on Sunday, August 24, at Estadio Jalisco in one of Liga MX’s standout fixtures of matchday six, per Vavel. The game will feature Diego Cocca’s return to his former home ground, where he guided Atlas to a historic back-to-back championship, and could also mark the debut of French winger Allan Saint-Maximin for América.

The hosts come into the clash sitting 15th with five points. Their most recent outing ended in frustration after surrendering a 3-1 lead at Querétaro in stoppage time. Despite flashes of quality from Gustavo del Prete and Djurdjevic, Atlas remain inconsistent, still searching for stability under Cocca.

América, meanwhile, remain unbeaten through five games. André Jardine’s men impressed in a 3-1 away victory at Tigres last weekend, highlighted by an Erick Sánchez brace. With 11 points from three wins and two draws, América sit in fourth place and continue to chase the leaders. The team has dominated recent meetings with Atlas, winning 3-0 at Estadio Azteca and 3-1 at Jalisco since September 2024. Their attacking metrics underline their dominance: 58% average possession, 88% pass accuracy, and nearly 10 shots per match.

Saint-Maximin, signed from Al-Ahli for over $10 million, is expected to feature for the first time. The 28-year-old Frenchman brings pace and creativity, and could line up alongside Brian Rodríguez and Alejandro Zendejas, supporting Raúl Zúñiga at the top.

The match also pits two international goalkeepers against each other: Camilo Vargas of Colombia and Luis Malagón of Mexico. With Cocca back in Jalisco and América looking to climb closer to the top of the table, Sunday’s encounter promises to be one of the weekend’s most compelling Liga MX matchups.