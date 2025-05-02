Clásico Cordobés: Talleres Seek Redemption While Instituto Chase Playoff Dream

Talleres and Instituto face off this Saturday at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in the final round of the 2025 Apertura Tournament. According to La Voz, the matchup arrives with contrasting stakes: Talleres, already eliminated, are under pressure to restore pride after a dismal campaign, while Instituto are fighting for a playoff berth.

Talleres, led by interim coach Pablo Guiñazú, hope to avoid further embarrassment in front of their supporters after a turbulent season filled with fan protests and poor results. Their elimination from the Copa Argentina, a fading Copa Libertadores campaign, and last week’s loss to Platense have heightened internal tension. The team is expected to rely on experienced players like Emanuel Reynoso and Juan Rodríguez in a bid to end on a positive note.

For Instituto, the mission is clear: win the clásico and hope Godoy Cruz fail to beat Riestra. Coach Daniel Oldrá is likely to stick with the core lineup that drew 1-1 with Sarmiento, with Francis Mac Allister set to return from suspension and replace the injured Jeremías Lázaro. The midfield duo of Mac Allister and Stefano Moreyra will provide balance, while Lodico, Luna, Godoy, and Klimowicz lead the attack.

Beyond the points, this match carries emotional weight and future implications. A win could propel Instituto into the playoffs, while Talleres aim to avoid an even deeper crisis. The Clásico Cordobés, once again, sets the stage for a tense and decisive showdown.