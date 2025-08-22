Cincinnati Host NYCFC in High-Stakes Eastern Conference Battle

FC Cincinnati welcome New York City FC to TQL Stadium on Saturday in a pivotal Eastern Conference clash, per Sports Mole. The Orange and Blue lead the standings by a single point over Philadelphia, while the Pigeons sit seventh, above the playoff line.

Pat Noonan’s side snapped a three-match winless streak last weekend with a 3-2 victory away at Portland, their 16th win of the campaign. Remarkably, 13 of those have come by just a single goal. Cincinnati, with 16 wins, seven draws and four defeats, remain in contention for the Supporters’ Shield alongside San Diego. However, they have lost two of their last three league matches at home. A victory on Saturday would eclipse their 2024 home tally and edge them closer to their single-season record of 20 wins set in 2023.

Evander continues to carry the attacking load, scoring his 20th goal of the season in Portland. He now sits one shy of tying the club’s single-season mark set by Luciano Acosta. The Brazilian also added an assist in that game, underlining his influence. Cincinnati will be without Paul Walters, Luca Orellano, Obinna Nwobodo, Sergio Santos, and Yuya Kubo due to injuries.

NYCFC arrive in better form. Pascal Jansen’s men rallied to defeat Nashville 2-1 and have gone unbeaten in four league outings, winning three. Away from home, they are on a three-match unbeaten run, their longest of the year. Resilience has been their hallmark: they have earned 14 points in games where they conceded first, winning four of them.

Alonso Martinez is the focal point of their attack, netting 13 times this term, including goals in three straight matches. Hannes Wolf and Maxi Moralez provide additional creativity, but the squad will be missing Keaton Parks, Thiago Martins, Malachi Jones, and Nico Cavallo through injury.

Though NYCFC have not won any of their last seven competitive matches in Cincinnati, they famously knocked out the Orange and Blue on penalties in the 2024 playoffs. With both sides in form and plenty at stake, Saturday’s meeting promises to be a decisive contest in shaping the Eastern Conference race.