Chucky Lozano Named MLS Player of the Matchday After Historic Performance for San Diego FC

San Diego FC forward Hirving “Chucky” Lozano has been named MLS Player of the Matchday for Week 11 of the 2025 season, following a stellar showing in the club’s 5–0 home win over FC Dallas, according to an official league release. The Mexican international scored twice and provided two assists, marking San Diego’s most emphatic victory to date.

Lozano became just the fifth player in MLS history to record at least four goals and four assists within his first eight matches for an expansion club. He also became the fourth player ever to notch two goals and two assists in a single game for an expansion side, matching a feat last seen by Carlos Vela with LAFC in 2018.

The former Napoli winger now leads San Diego with 10 goal contributions (four goals, six assists) in just under 550 minutes of play, helping the team climb to fourth place in the Western Conference with 17 points. He is also the first Mexican player to win the weekly honor since Alan Pulido in 2023.