Chucky Lozano Breaks Silence Over Mexico Snub and Eyes National Team Return

After a year away from the national team, Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano has spoken out about his exclusion from Mexico’s Copa América squad. In an interview with ESPN, the San Diego FC winger expressed clear frustration at not being called up despite winning league titles in both Italy and the Netherlands over the past year. “A year ago I was a champion in Italy, then in Holland… tell me, wouldn’t you be upset?” he said.

Lozano last featured for El Tri in March 2024 during the Nations League. Since then, he has missed eleven matches, including the Copa América group stage and the final rounds of the Concacaf Nations League. Despite being a key figure in Napoli’s historic title win and returning to PSV to lift another trophy, his international absence has raised eyebrows.

The winger revealed that manager Javier Aguirre intended to call him up earlier this year, but an untimely injury prevented it. Now fully recovered, Lozano has set his sights on a Copa Oro return. “I’d love to be there. I love representing Mexico,” he said. Failing that, he’s open to reinforcing Pachuca at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Having made just six MLS appearances so far—scoring once and assisting three—Lozano remains confident he can return to peak form. “I know what I can bring. I hope they give me another shot,” he stated. Determined and vocal, Chucky Lozano’s message is clear: he’s not done with El Tri just yet.