Chivas Pursue Jonathan Gómez from PAOK

Chivas de Guadalajara are eyeing another European-based reinforcement for the upcoming Apertura 2025. According to Fútbol Total, the Liga MX side is targeting 21-year-old left back Jonathan Gómez, who currently plays for PAOK in Greece.

Gómez would follow in the footsteps of Richard Ledezma, who is reportedly set to join from PSV Eindhoven. Both players represent a growing strategy by Chivas to bring in dual-national talents from Europe under favorable terms. In Gómez’s case, the club could acquire him on loan with a low-cost purchase option, avoiding a heavy upfront investment.

Born in North Richland Hills, Texas, Jonathan Germán Gómez Mendoza developed in the U.S. with Dallas Academy, North Texas SC, and Louisville City. He then moved to Europe, playing for Real Sociedad B, CD Mirandés, and now PAOK, which paid €600,000 for his rights. He remains under contract until June 2027, with a current market value of approximately $1.1 million.

Gómez would fill the void left by Mateo Chávez, who recently transferred to AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands. The young left back has represented both the United States (19 youth appearances) and Mexico (five senior caps), but has yet to make a final decision on his international future.

Chivas continue to invest in binational players with international experience and long-term upside. Gómez fits that mold perfectly—young, versatile, and capable of adapting quickly to Liga MX, all while arriving under financially prudent conditions.