Chivas Faces Crucial Test Against Necaxa at Akron

Per AS México, Chivas finds itself on the brink in the Apertura 2025 and could see its hopes collapse on Tuesday night when it hosts Necaxa in Guadalajara for Matchday 10 of Liga MX. It will be the third straight home game for Chivas, who previously drew with Tigres and fell to Toluca. Referee Maximiliano Quintero Hernández will officiate the match.

Both teams are locked in a direct battle for a play-in spot. Chivas sits 13th with just 8 points under Gabriel Milito after a stuttering campaign. Necaxa, guided by Fernando Gago, is 12th with 9 points. León currently holds the last play-in berth with 11, meaning a Chivas win could push the team right back into contention. A loss, however, could severely damage its chances.

Beyond the standings, all eyes are on Gago’s return to Akron. The Argentine coach left Chivas abruptly while under contract, paying nearly two million dollars from his own pocket to break his deal and pursue a dream move to Boca Juniors. The stint in Buenos Aires quickly soured, with poor results and a lack of support from the squad leading to his dismissal.

Now, back in Mexico, he faces a fan base that has not forgiven his departure. The atmosphere is expected to be charged as Chivas fights to stay alive in the tournament and Necaxa looks to build momentum. For Gago, it will be a test not just on the pitch but also in confronting the resentment that still lingers among supporters.