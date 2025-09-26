Chicago City Council Approves New Stadium for the Fire

Chicago City Council has approved plans for a new Chicago Fire stadium, according to NBC Chicago. The $650 million project will be the first major stadium built in the city in three decades and will be part of “The 78,” a large development along the Chicago River south of Roosevelt Road.

Dave Baldwin, the club’s president of business operations, said he was grateful for the approval, noting that owner Joe Mansueto is fully financing the project. Baldwin emphasized that the stadium will serve as both a home for the Fire and a year-round sports and entertainment destination for the city.

The venue, designed in “Chicago School” fashion, will seat about 22,000 fans, with seating arranged close to the pitch to enhance the viewing experience. A section for 2,000 of the team’s most devoted supporters will feature bleachers, while premium options will include 50 suites, 500 Loge seats and 3,500 Club seats.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber called the development one of the most ambitious stadium projects in league history and said it would reshape the future of soccer in Chicago. Plans include hosting international soccer matches, rugby games, major concerts and community events expected to generate thousands of jobs and boost the South Loop’s economy.

Construction is set to begin in early 2026, with the stadium scheduled to open in time for the 2028 MLS season.