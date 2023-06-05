"Chelsea" has acquired a 16-year-old South American talent

The press service of London-based "Chelsea" has announced on their official website the transfer of 16-year-old midfielder Kendry Paez from "Independiente del Valle" and the Ecuadorian youth national team.

The transfer fee amounted to 20 million euros. The player will join the English club in 2025 when he turns 18.

16-year-old Paez has played six matches for "Independiente del Valle" and scored one goal. He was named the best player of the youth tournament Next Generation Trophy-2022.