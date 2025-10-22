Chelsea and Brentford Eye Kwara Football Academy Talents

Three young Nigerian stars attract interest from top European clubs

Three standout players from the Kwara Football Academy (KFA) are attracting significant European interest, according to Kwara State Sports Commission Executive Chairman, Coach Bola Mogaji. Premier League clubs Chelsea and Brentford, along with Belgium's OH Leuven, are all reportedly monitoring the youngsters.

Chelsea is specifically interested in midfielder Abduljelil Kamaldeen, who featured for Nigeria at the recent FIFA U-20 World Cup. His performances – including his “creativity, work-rate, passing ability, and tactical discipline” – have also caught the attention of Liverpool, West Ham, and Anderlecht.

Meanwhile, Brentford is "reportedly keeping tabs on Uthman Tajudeen following his eye-catching performances..." The third player, Ifeanyi Ikechukwu, is also on the radar of European scouts, emphasizing the academy's success in developing top-tier talent.