Chelle Vows World Cup Spot, Urges Super Eagles to ‘Be Like Sharks’

Coach transforms struggling team as Nigeria faces tense playoff run for 2026 qualification.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has made a bold vow to qualify Nigeria for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, rallying his players to adopt a fierce, warrior mindset. As the team gears up for a tense continental playoff, the Franco-Malian tactician declared, “They have to be like sharks.”

Chelle took charge of a struggling Super Eagles side in January that was winless in their first four qualifiers. His arrival brought calm authority and tactical clarity, transforming the team's fortunes. Under his leadership, Nigeria went on a six-game unbeaten run—winning four and drawing two—to collect 14 points out of a possible 18. This resurgence included a decisive 4-0 statement victory over Benin Republic in Uyo.

Despite the turnaround, the Super Eagles finished as one of the best runners-up and now face a difficult playoff route. Their first challenge is a one-legged showdown with Gabon in November, while either of Cameroon or DR Congo will wait for the next clash.

Speaking to legend Segun Odegbami, Chelle expressed his gratitude and called for national unity. "Thanks to the fans. Thanks to Nigeria. I am so happy that I have brought back the smiles on their faces," he said, adding, "I plan to do my best for Nigeria and Inshallah, we will go to the FIFA World Cup.”

His message to his players was clear and demanding. He stressed the importance of a warrior mentality for the upcoming games: “Qualifying for the FIFA WorldCup is not a war but it is like a war… My players need to have a warrior state of mind… They have to be like sharks.”