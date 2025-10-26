Chelle Backs Troost-Ekong as Captain, Names Key Leadership Group

Super Eagles Manager Clarifies Armband Status and Identifies His 'Inner Circle' Ahead of Qualifiers

Nigeria's manager, Eric Chelle, has firmly stated that William Troost-Ekong remains the Super Eagles captain, dismissing rumors that Wilfred Ndidi has taken the role. Despite Troost-Ekong's struggle for a guaranteed starting spot due to a recent loss of form—a reality highlighted by Ndidi captaining four of the last ten World Cup qualifiers—Chelle reaffirmed his trust in the defender's leadership.

Speaking to Segun Odegbami of Eagle7 103.7 Sports FM, Abeokuta, Chelle was unambiguous about the situation. "I never talked about the captain. For me, my captain is William Troost-Ekong, I prefer to say this first," he said.

Chelle also elaborated on a close-knit group of senior players he consults with, essentially his "inner circle." He identified the four members: “I have a little circle, we can say four or five players, that I turn to when I need to ask something.”

He then named the specific players: “When I want something, the first I ask is William, Moses [Simon], Wilfred [Ndidi] and Victor Osimhen. If I’m not happy with the group, I talk to these guys. If I want to ask the players questions, I ask them first before I make my decision.”

Interestingly, Chelle's omission of the team's most experienced player, Alex Iwobi (89 caps), from this key leadership group is notable. The manager did, however, leave the door open for future change, though not immediately. "The reality is, first, William Troost-Ekong is my captain. After that, we will see what happens before the AFCON or maybe not," he concluded.