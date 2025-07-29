Charlton Athletic under-10 player tragically passes away

Recent Championship newcomer Charlton Athletic has been struck by immense tragedy. Under-10s team player Ethan Ade-Oduwale has passed away suddenly.

Details: The club's press service did not disclose the cause of the young footballer's death, only stating that his life ended in tragic circumstances.

Quote: "Everyone at the Charlton Athletic academy is absolutely devastated by the news of Ethan's tragic passing. On behalf of the entire academy, we extend our condolences, prayers, and heartfelt support to Ethan's parents — Adeola and Esther — as well as to all his family and friends.

In due course, we will share information about how we plan to honour Ethan's memory within the academy, so that he will always remain with us. His radiant smile will forever stay in our hearts. Please respect the privacy of his family, friends, and academy staff during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Ethan," said academy head Tom Pell.