Charlotte Aim to Stay Perfect at Home as Revs Seek Statement Win

Charlotte FC will put their flawless home record on the line Saturday night as they host the surging New England Revolution at Bank of America Stadium. According to the Associated Press, Dean Smith’s side sits atop the Eastern Conference with 19 points from nine games, riding a strong start on both ends of the pitch.

The Crown are coming off a dominant 3-0 victory over San Diego FC and have recorded back-to-back clean sheets. At home, Charlotte have been nearly untouchable—five wins in five games, outscoring opponents 13-2. Leading the attack is Liel Abada, who has notched three goals and one assist.

New England, meanwhile, enter the contest with renewed confidence following a 2-0 win over NYCFC. Head coach Caleb Porter’s tactical switch to a 3-4-1-2 formation has paid dividends, with consecutive shutouts and breakthrough performances from strikers Leonardo Campana and Ignatius Ganago—the latter earning a spot on the MLS Team of the Matchday.

The Revs sit 10th in the East with 10 points and now begin a challenging three-game road trip. Saturday’s clash will be a true test of their recent momentum, as they face one of the league’s most organized and balanced teams. Breaking down Charlotte’s structured mid-block press will require both tactical discipline and clinical finishing.