Change in the Air: Orlando Pirates Set for Big Moves On and Off the Pitch

After their painful CAF Champions League semi-final loss to Pyramids FC, Orlando Pirates are preparing for major reshuffles both on and off the pitch.

Riveiro Praises Rising Stars Before Departure

Outgoing head coach José Riveiro, who will leave at the end of the season, remains positive about the club’s future. He especially praised young talents Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Relebohile Mofokeng, and Mohau Nkota.

"They're already important players at 19–20 years old, but they still have a lot to improve on. The future looks bright for Orlando Pirates," said Riveiro.

Despite his upcoming departure, Riveiro, who led the Buccaneers to multiple domestic trophies, is determined to finish strong, with the Nedbank Cup final against Kaizer Chiefs now his primary focus.

EXCLUSIVE❗



In exclusive news, KickOff can reveal that a North African giant has offered Jose Riveiro the job of head coach starting from next season.



Full story ➡️ https://t.co/c8KCwwzoOE pic.twitter.com/yn9gVGyTkU — KickOff Online (@KickOffMagazine) April 28, 2025

Rulani Mokwena Tipped for Return

According to several reports, Rulani Mokwena has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Riveiro.

Initially, Pitso Mosimane was the top target, but Pirates quickly shifted focus after it became clear that Mokwena would leave Wydad Casablanca at season’s end.

A return to Pirates would mark a homecoming for Mokwena, who faces a difficult spell at Wydad, with the club sitting third in the Moroccan league, 16 points behind leaders RS Berkane.

Administrative Overhaul Also Expected

Beyond the coaching changes, Pirates are also considering administrative moves.

Former club official Floyd Mbele could be reinstated to help stabilize operations following the recent passing of longtime administrator Screamer Tshabalala.

Current operational manager Mpumi Khoza is reportedly overwhelmed, and Mbele’s experience is seen as key to restoring strength and stability behind the scenes.