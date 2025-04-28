Cerro’s President Defends Club After Peñarol Incident, Blames Poor Security Planning

Alfredo Jaureguiverry, president of Cerro, apologized on behalf of the club "for the damages caused" during the match against Peñarol at Estadio Campeón del Siglo, according to FútbolUy. The game, with Peñarol leading 3-1, was suspended following disturbances in the stands.



The Cerro executive pointed to organizational failures: “This is Matchday 13. It was known from the moment the schedule was drawn,” he said, criticizing the lack of preparation in the security plan. He also expressed frustration, stating that “our fans are always the ones getting sanctioned” and emphasized that Cerro "has nothing to do with this."



Jaureguiverry confirmed the club is preparing its legal defense, acknowledging that fines are often harsher for their institution. “The same issue elsewhere carries lighter penalties, but ours are always more expensive,” he noted. He also criticized Peñarol for publicly sharing images of the damaged bathrooms, suggesting that "these matters should be handled privately between clubs."



Regarding possible sanctions such as a points deduction or banning fans from attending the next match, Jaureguiverry was clear: “I hope not. Club Atlético Cerro has nothing to do with this.”