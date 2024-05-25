RU RU
Main News Football news Central Coast Mariners won their second consecutive A-League title

Central Coast Mariners won their second consecutive A-League title

Football news Today, 08:41
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Central Coast Mariners won their second consecutive A-League title Photo: x.com/CCMariners / Author unknown

The final game of the A-League playoffs took place today in Australia, with reigning champion Central Coast Mariners and Melbourne Victory meeting.

Last year, Central Coast Mariners outplayed another Melbourne team, City, in the final. It should be noted that Victoria last year did not even take part in the playoffs, because it took the penultimate place in the regular season.

In the first half, Central Coast Mariners had more possession, but only one shot on goal, while their opponents had four, one of which was on goal.

At the start of the second half, the champions also had the initiative, but one good attack and a pass from Jordi Valadon to Jason Geria allowed them to open the scoring.

Central Coast Mariners had the initiative until the end of the second half, and it brought the result already in extra time. In the first minute of extra time, Ryan Edmondson, a former player of a number of English clubs, received a pass in the penalty area and sent the ball into the net with a precise shot.

The second half ended in a draw, and the match continued into extra time. The hero of the game was Central Coast Mariners' 18-year-old Miguel Di Pisio, who scored the championship goal in overtime.

The point was set before the final whistle by Ryan Edmondson, completing a double today.

A-League
Playoffs. Final
Central Coast Mariners - Melbourne Victory 3:1
Goals: Edmondson 90+1, Di Pisio 97, Edmondson 120+1 - Geria 50.

For Central Coast Mariners, this victory was the third history. Apart from the previous season, they won in 2013.

Thanks to this victory, Central Coast Mariners will get a ticket to the AFC Champions League and will try to repeat the achievement of Western Sydney Wanderers. This club is the only A-League club to have won the AFC Champions League.

