CBF Headquarters Searched Amid Electoral Crime Probe; President Xaud Denies Involvement

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has denied that its president, Samir Xaud, is under investigation following a federal police search of the organization’s headquarters in Rio de Janeiro. The operation was part of an electoral court-ordered probe into alleged vote-buying in Xaud’s home state of Roraima.

Police carried out searches at 10 locations across Roraima and Rio, including the CBF offices, as authorities investigate a 2024 incident involving Helena da Asatur, a federal deputy and political ally of Xaud. Her husband was caught with cash concealed in his underwear and was arrested alongside others found with nearly $90,000 in suspected illicit campaign funds.

Da Asatur and Xaud are members of the MDB party in Roraima. Before taking over the CBF presidency in May, Xaud unsuccessfully ran for a congressional seat. His election to the CBF was controversial, with major clubs like Flamengo and Corinthians boycotting the vote over concerns about the federation-dominated electoral system.

In a statement, the CBF emphasized that “the operation has no connection to Brazilian football,” and said no materials were seized. It added that Xaud “remains calm and available to authorities for any necessary clarifications.”

The incident adds to ongoing turmoil within the CBF, still recovering from the ouster of Ednaldo Rodrigues amid allegations of electoral fraud involving forged documents.