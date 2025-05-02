Cavani Still Out Injured, Boca Hopes for His Return in Potential Quarterfinals

Edinson Cavani remains sidelined with a muscle tear that ruled him out of the Superclásico, and according to TyC Sports, Boca Juniors now hopes to have him back only if the team reaches the quarterfinals of the Torneo Apertura. The Uruguayan striker felt discomfort in training ahead of the clash with River Plate, and although initially no scans were planned, tests later confirmed a calf injury.

The setback comes amid a turbulent moment for Boca. The Superclásico loss led to Fernando Gago’s dismissal, leaving the club without a permanent head coach as Juan Román Riquelme continues his search. In the meantime, interim manager Mariano Herrón must navigate the critical weeks ahead without one of his top players.

Cavani is expected to require at least two more weeks of recovery, meaning he will miss Sunday’s match against Tigre and the round of 16. Boca’s medical staff is optimistic that he might return if the team progresses to the next stage.

The injury list doesn’t end with Cavani. Ander Herrera and Milton Giménez are also unavailable. The Spanish midfielder is recovering from a muscle tear suffered in late March—his third since arriving in Argentina—while Giménez has yet to fully heal from an ankle sprain sustained in the win over Belgrano.

Boca will face Tigre this Sunday with a depleted lineup, hoping to advance and count on key reinforcements in the decisive rounds to come.