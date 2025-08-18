Carlos Sainz shares vacation photos during Formula 1 break

Williams Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz is making the most of the break between Grand Prix races, soaking up some well-deserved rest. The driver took to Instagram to share snapshots from his holiday.

Sainz posted photos showing how he spends his downtime: relaxing on a seaside shore, cruising on a yacht, and cycling. The Spaniard captioned his post, “Summer days 🌊🌊.”

For the record, Carlos Sainz has been competing in Formula 1 since 2015. Over the course of his career, he has claimed 4 Grand Prix victories and 27 podium finishes. His best result in the championship is 5th place overall, a feat he achieved three times—in 2021, 2022, and 2024 while racing for Ferrari.

This season, Sainz currently sits in 16th place in the standings with 16 points to his name. His best result so far is an 8th-place finish, which he secured at both the Saudi Arabian and Emilia-Romagna Grands Prix.