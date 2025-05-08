Carlos Bianchi Rules Out Coaching Return, Ends Boca Comeback Speculation

Carlos Bianchi has officially ruled out a return to coaching, putting to rest any rumors linking him to the vacant manager position at Boca Juniors. Speaking to Movistar+, the legendary coach said, “I’m very happy with where I am right now,” confirming that he has no intention of coming out of retirement.

Bianchi, now 76, was briefly mentioned as a potential figure to lead or support a new coaching staff following the departure of Fernando Gago. However, both he and club president Juan Román Riquelme denied any contact. “He’s already given us too much,” Riquelme said.

The “Virrey” hasn’t coached since his third stint at Boca ended in 2014, after an underwhelming run with no major titles. Despite that chapter, Bianchi remains the most successful manager in club history, with three Copa Libertadores titles, an Intercontinental Cup, and multiple domestic championships.

Though he’s stayed out of management, Bianchi hasn’t distanced himself from the sport. He regularly attends matches at Vélez Sarsfield, took part in Riquelme’s farewell match, and splits his time between Paris and Buenos Aires, enjoying retirement with his wife, Margarita. With his latest statement, Bianchi definitively ends any hope of a coaching comeback.