Carlos Alcaraz and Rafa Nadal advance to the quarterfinals of the Olympic doubles tournament

The doubles competition in tennis at the 2024 Olympics continues. On Tuesday, July 30, the Spanish duo of Carlos Alcaraz and Rafa Nadal faced Tallon Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof from the Netherlands in the second round.

The first set was secured by the Spanish pair. Nadal and Alcaraz defeated the Dutch team in 54 minutes with a score of 6-4. The second set was much more tense and challenging for Alcaraz and Nadal. It went to a tiebreak and ended with a victory for Griekspoor and Koolhof, 7-2.

In the final set, the Spanish duo left no chance for their Dutch opponents, winning decisively with a score of 10-2. The match lasted two hours and 24 minutes, culminating in a 2-1 victory for Carlos Alcaraz and Rafa Nadal.

Olympics. Tennis Tournament. Doubles

Alcaraz/Nadal - Griekspoor/Koolhof - 2:1 (6:4, 6:7, 10:2)