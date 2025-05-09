Carlos Alberto Rekindles De Arrascaeta Feud After Flamengo’s Libertadores Draw

Former footballer Carlos Alberto reignited his longstanding feud with Giorgian De Arrascaeta following Flamengo’s 1-1 draw against Central Córdoba in the Copa Libertadores. According to Coluna do Fla, the ex-Vasco midfielder took aim at the Uruguayan during his appearance on Arena SBT, praising De Arrascaeta’s talent but claiming superiority at his own peak.

“He’s a Flamengo idol, a great player, sure. But at my best, I was better,” said Carlos Alberto, stirring up memories of their infamous encounter at the “Jogo das Estrelas” in Maracanã, where Arrascaeta nutmegged him in a viral moment that fueled the rivalry.

Carlos Alberto played 496 matches and scored 85 goals in his career, with his top-scoring season coming in 2009 with Vasco (15 goals, no assists). Arrascaeta, by contrast, has netted 82 goals for Flamengo alone, with his best season being 2019 under Jorge Jesus—scoring 18 goals and adding 19 assists.

The Uruguayan scored again on Wednesday against Central Córdoba, though Flamengo’s draw leaves them with five points in Group C and a complicated path forward. Their next match is on Saturday against Bahia in the Brazilian league, with Arrascaeta expected to start.