Carlo Ancelotti talks about Vinicius' recovery

Football news Today, 06:12
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke about the recovery of Vinicius Junior, who suffered a biceps femoris injury at the end of the summer.

“He is recovering quickly. I don't know the exact day of his return, we don't want to rush things. His workload is increasing. Next week he will conduct part of the training with the general group. He will return earlier than the expected six weeks,” Marca quotes Carlo Ancelotti as saying.

Let us remind you that the Brazilian footballer was injured in the first half of the third round match of the Spanish Examples with Celta, which the “The Meringues” won 1:0 and gave the assist to Joselu, who replaced the injured Brazilian midfielder in the 18th minute of the match. Doctors diagnosed a biceps femoris injury and indicated a recovery time of 4-6 weeks, but as can be seen from Ancelotti’s words, the 23-year-old Brazilian star can recover before the Madrid derby, which will take place on September 24.

Today, September 17, Real Madrid will play a match with Real Sociedad.The game will start at 21:00 CET.

