RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Cardoso talks about the main reason for their win against Al Ahly SC

Cardoso talks about the main reason for their win against Al Ahly SC

Football news Today, 14:18
Hazem Mlhem Hazem Mlhem Dailysports's expert
Cardoso talks about the main reason for their win against Al Ahly SC Cardoso talks about the main reason for their win against Al Ahly SC

Mamelodi Sundowns’ journey to the CAF Champions League final was sealed with grit and tactical mastery, as they edged past Al Ahly on away goals after a hard-fought 1-1 draw in Cairo. The first leg had ended in a stalemate, but Friday’s result at the Cairo International Stadium secured their place in the final—where they will face Egypt’s Pyramids FC, who overcame Orlando Pirates in a thrilling 3-2 semi-final clash.

The Power of Trust

Head coach Miguel Cardoso attributed their success to one defining factor: trust.

"Trust—above all else," emphasized Cardoso. "Trust in our process, in each other’s quality, and in our game plan. Even when we trailed 1-0, we believed we could score. The past didn’t matter; we were writing a new chapter in Cairo. This club gives us everything we need, our families support us, and our fans inspire us. Together, as brothers, we trusted—and that made the difference."

Tactical Battle Against Al Ahly

Cardoso admitted slight surprise at Al Ahly’s cautious approach but acknowledged their reasoning. "In their last nine meetings, Al Ahly haven’t beaten us. So, their defensive mindset was understandable. These are tight matches—one mistake can be costly. We adjusted in the second half, sacrificing some creativity for aggression, and in the end, we earned this."

Despite the triumph, Cardoso maintained respect for their rivals while praising his team’s self-belief. "Al Ahly is a great club, but we also respect ourselves—we always believed we could make it this far."

Now, Sundowns set their sights on Pyramids FC, aiming to lift the trophy for the first time since 2016.

Popular news
Exclusive: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer Football news Today, 16:37 EXCLUSIVE: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer
Quiz: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams? Football news Yesterday, 05:11 QUIZ: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams?
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news 24 apr 2025, 07:41 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings
Articles 24 apr 2025, 06:41 Everything you need to know about the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: who will play, where and when the matches will take place
20,000 euros in tips: how Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a great vacation in Greece in 2018 Lifestyle 23 apr 2025, 10:04 Cristiano Ronaldo stuns with tip amount during his holiday in Greece
EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most valuable players in Newcastle's history Football news 23 apr 2025, 03:08 EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most effective players in Newcastle's history
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Colorado Rapids 1 - 1 Seattle Sounders FC Today, 21:30 MLS USA
Colorado Rapids
1
Seattle Sounders FC
1
81’
Auckland FC - : - Perth Glory 27 apr 2025, 01:00 A-League Men Australia
Auckland FC
-
Perth Glory
-
01:00
Western United FC - : - Sydney FC 27 apr 2025, 03:00 A-League Men Australia
Western United FC
-
Sydney FC
-
03:00
Venezia - : - AC Milan 27 apr 2025, 06:30 Serie A Italy
Venezia
-
AC Milan
-
06:30
Como - : - Genoa 27 apr 2025, 06:30 Serie A Italy
Como
-
Genoa
-
06:30
Angers - : - Lille 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Ligue 1 France
Angers
-
Lille
-
09:00
Chelsea FC Women - : - Barcelona 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Women's Champions League
Chelsea FC Women
-
Barcelona
-
09:00
Inter - : - Roma 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Inter
-
Roma
-
09:00
Bournemouth - : - Manchester United 27 apr 2025, 09:00 English Premier League
Bournemouth
-
Manchester United
-
09:00
Fiorentina - : - Empoli 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Fiorentina
-
Empoli
-
09:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:46 Flick triumphs again in El Clasico. Barcelona clinches their 32nd Copa del Rey title Football news Today, 18:23 Photo: the moment when the referee decided to cancel the penalty against Real in the 90+10 minute of El Clasico Football news Today, 17:57 Kylian Mbappe has already surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo in a key metric at Real Madrid Football news Today, 17:56 Mbappe factor! Real leader scores first career direct free kick goal Football news Today, 17:30 How is this possible? Fans on mopeds break into Napoli stadium at night Football news Today, 17:20 Ceballos struck Yamal in the face during El Clasico. How did the referees react? Football news Today, 17:09 Zamalek in Crisis as Zizo’s Shocking Move to Al Ahly Sparks Fury Among Fans Football news Today, 16:55 How far to 1000? Ronaldo scores in fifth consecutive AFC Champions League match Football news Today, 16:54 Kaizer Chiefs’ Hopes Shattered: Gallants Hand Glamour Boys Crushing 2-1 Defeat Football news Today, 16:51 Police forced to enter Real Madrid fan sector during El Clasico. The reason revealed
Sport Predictions
Football 27 apr 2025 Venezia vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Stellenbosch vs Simba prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Chelsea vs Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 TS Galaxy vs Sekhukhune prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Genk vs Antwerp prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Villarreal vs Espanyol: Will Villarreal return to the UEFA Champions League zone? Football 27 apr 2025 Lens vs Auxerre prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Nantes vs Toulouse prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Werder vs. St. Pauli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores