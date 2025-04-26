Cardoso talks about the main reason for their win against Al Ahly SC

Mamelodi Sundowns’ journey to the CAF Champions League final was sealed with grit and tactical mastery, as they edged past Al Ahly on away goals after a hard-fought 1-1 draw in Cairo. The first leg had ended in a stalemate, but Friday’s result at the Cairo International Stadium secured their place in the final—where they will face Egypt’s Pyramids FC, who overcame Orlando Pirates in a thrilling 3-2 semi-final clash.

The Power of Trust

Head coach Miguel Cardoso attributed their success to one defining factor: trust.

"Trust—above all else," emphasized Cardoso. "Trust in our process, in each other’s quality, and in our game plan. Even when we trailed 1-0, we believed we could score. The past didn’t matter; we were writing a new chapter in Cairo. This club gives us everything we need, our families support us, and our fans inspire us. Together, as brothers, we trusted—and that made the difference."

Tactical Battle Against Al Ahly

Cardoso admitted slight surprise at Al Ahly’s cautious approach but acknowledged their reasoning. "In their last nine meetings, Al Ahly haven’t beaten us. So, their defensive mindset was understandable. These are tight matches—one mistake can be costly. We adjusted in the second half, sacrificing some creativity for aggression, and in the end, we earned this."

Despite the triumph, Cardoso maintained respect for their rivals while praising his team’s self-belief. "Al Ahly is a great club, but we also respect ourselves—we always believed we could make it this far."

Now, Sundowns set their sights on Pyramids FC, aiming to lift the trophy for the first time since 2016.