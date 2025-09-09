Cape Verde fans go wild! Their national team is on the verge of World Cup

Fans stormed the pitch.

Cape Verde fans are already celebrating — their national team is on the brink of a historic first-ever World Cup appearance.

Details: In the World Cup qualifying match, Cape Verde claimed victory over Cameroon, taking a massive step toward making their debut on football's biggest stage.

Supporters couldn’t contain their emotions and immediately stormed the pitch after the final whistle.

In their next match against Libya, Bubista’s squad will have the chance to secure their ticket to the 2026 World Cup once and for all. The decisive game is scheduled for October 6.

