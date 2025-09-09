RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Cape Verde fans go wild! Their national team is on the verge of World Cup

Cape Verde fans go wild! Their national team is on the verge of World Cup

Fans stormed the pitch.
Football news Today, 16:49
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Cape Verde https://x.com/EricNjiiru/status/1965476479036428652

Cape Verde fans are already celebrating — their national team is on the brink of a historic first-ever World Cup appearance.

Details: In the World Cup qualifying match, Cape Verde claimed victory over Cameroon, taking a massive step toward making their debut on football's biggest stage.

Read also: Costa Rica vs Haiti prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – September 10, 2025

Supporters couldn’t contain their emotions and immediately stormed the pitch after the final whistle.

Image
Image

In their next match against Libya, Bubista’s squad will have the chance to secure their ticket to the 2026 World Cup once and for all. The decisive game is scheduled for October 6.

Read also: Kick-off of the Benin vs Lesotho match delayed. What’s the issue?

Related teams and leagues
Cape Verde Cape Verde Schedule Cape Verde News
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores