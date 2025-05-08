Cape Town City are negotiating with two of their players to part ways at the end of the season!
Cape Town City are negotiating with two of their players to part ways at the end of the season!
Sources confirm that former Orlando Pirates development squad goalkeeper Sithole has parted ways with Cape Town City FC following limited playing opportunities. The shot-stopper made just one competitive appearance this season during their Nedbank Cup clash against Sekhukhune United.
Meanwhile, veteran midfielder Serero has struggled to rediscover his form since rejoining the Urban Warriors under coach Muhsin Ertugral. The ex-Ajax Amsterdam playmaker currently holds a short-term deal with the club that includes a potential extension clause.
