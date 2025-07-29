Cano’s Decline Mirrors Fluminense’s Struggles

Germán Cano, once the emblem of Fluminense’s attacking power, is now a symbol of the team’s downturn after a surprising Club World Cup run. The 37-year-old Argentine, top scorer this season with 16 goals in 31 matches, has seen his form drop sharply after returning from a knee injury. Despite his scoring record, Cano has been benched or left out entirely in recent matches, raising questions about his role going forward.

He rejoined the squad in time for the Club World Cup but, after a crucial goal against Inter Milan, he only added one assist to his tally in five starts. Back in the Brazilian league, his penalty goal against Palmeiras was overshadowed by quiet displays, including a poor outing against Cruzeiro, exclusion from the squad for the Flamengo derby, and no playing time versus São Paulo.

Coach Renato Gaúcho has made it clear that reinforcements are needed. He’s seeking a new striker, along with a defender and a creative midfielder, particularly with Arias out and Ganso underperforming. While Everaldo and John Kennedy are being tried, neither has cemented a place.

The club is exploring signings like Vitinho and Lucas Ribeiro, though talks for Marino Hinestroza remain stalled. As for Cano, the once-undisputed starter may now have to fight for his place — just when Fluminense needs reliable leadership the most.