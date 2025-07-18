Canales Returns, but Rayados Face Injury Doubts Ahead of San Luis Clash

After a disappointing start to the Apertura 2025, Monterrey aims to bounce back on Friday, July 18, when they visit Atlético San Luis at 9:00 p.m. (CDMX). As reported by RG La Deportiva, head coach Domènec Torrent received a boost with the recovery of Sergio Canales, who has overcome recent discomfort and is expected to return to the starting XI.

Rayados opened the season with a 3-0 defeat against Pachuca, a performance far from their impressive form in the Club World Cup. The absence of key players was a major factor, contributing to the lackluster showing.

While Canales is back, Torrent still has two injury concerns: Nelson Deossa and Lucas Ocampos. The Colombian midfielder is still sidelined with an ankle sprain, and the Argentine winger remains a doubt due to lingering physical issues.

With pressure mounting after a poor opener, Monterrey needs a win to regain momentum. Canales’ return offers hope, but uncertainty around two important starters adds tension ahead of the match at San Luis.