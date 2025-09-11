Canada to End 2025 With Venezuela Friendly in Florida

As reported by Canada Soccer Daily, the Canadian men’s national team will close its calendar year with a friendly against Venezuela on Tuesday, November 18 at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The clash revives the memory of the 2024 Copa América quarterfinal, when Jesse Marsch’s squad edged La Vinotinto on penalties in what became a watershed moment for Canadian soccer.

“The quarterfinal win over Venezuela at the 2024 Copa América was a landmark moment for our program and something our players, staff, and supporters will never forget. Venezuela is a quality opponent and will be eager for the rematch. This friendly gives us another chance to measure ourselves against a World Cup calibre opponent,” Marsch said in a Canada Soccer release.

For Venezuela, the fixture follows a bittersweet qualifying run. Under coach Fernando Batista, the side collected 18 points in 17 matches but fell short of the intercontinental playoff after a heavy 6-3 loss to Colombia on the final day allowed Bolivia to claim seventh place. Despite criticism of a “mediocre” campaign, the squad still leans on veterans Salomón Rondón, Tomás Rincón, and Rafael Romo, with Yeferson Soteldo also in the mix.

For Canada, the Venezuela clash caps a busy fall slate. In October, the CanMNT hosts Australia in Montréal before facing Colombia in New Jersey. Then, on November 13, just five days before the Venezuela test, Canada welcomes Ecuador to BMO Field in Toronto, with tickets already on sale and strong demand expected.