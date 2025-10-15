CAN U17 : The Lion Cubs qualified

ES ES FR FR
The Lionceaux reach the final and qualify for the U17 CAN.
Football news
Senegal's U17s secured their place in the 2025 WAFU-A Tournament final after beating Guinea-Bissau (4-0).

The Malian Lion Cubs displayed technical and team superiority against the Guinea-Bissau side. Senegal's dominance was confirmed in the 34th minute, when El Hadji Yamar Ndiaye opened the scoring following a mix-up in the penalty area. Before the break, Souleymane Faye doubled the lead, capitalizing on a poor save from the Guinea-Bissau goalkeeper.

The Lion Cubs maintained their pace, and Maguèye Niang scored the third goal in the 50th minute with a fine volley. And in added time (90+5'), Mahamet Ba capped off the attacking display with a superb free kick, sealing a resounding victory.

Senegal, already the title holder, thus validates its ticket to the final, but also its qualification for the next U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

