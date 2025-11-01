CAF Reportedly Confirms VAR to Be Used in Africa’s 2026 World Cup Playoffs Featuring Nigeria, Gabon, Cameroon, and DR Congo

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has reportedly confirmed that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will be introduced in this month’s World Cup playoff tournament involving Nigeria, Gabon, Cameroon, and DR Congo.

The four-nation competition represents a decisive phase in Africa’s qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with VAR reportedly set to enhance officiating accuracy and ensure fair play across all fixtures.

The tournament kicks off with Nigeria facing Gabon in the first semi-final at the Prince Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex in Rabat on November 13 at 5:00 PM Nigerian time. Later the same day, Cameroon will take on DR Congo at El Barid Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 PM Nigerian time.