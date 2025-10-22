CAF Releases Shortlist for 2025 African Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year: Yassine Bonou, Ronwen Williams, Stanley Nwabali Lead the Race

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially released the shortlist for the 2025 African Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year, highlighting the top ten goalkeepers who have delivered standout performances for club and country over the past year.

Topping the list is Yassine Bonou of Morocco and Al Hilal, whose consistent displays in both international and club football have once again made him a strong contender for the title. Bonou’s experience and leadership at the back have been key in Morocco’s continued success on the African and global stage.

Also featured among the nominees is Nigeria’s Stanley Nwabali, who has made headlines with his strong performances for Chippa United and the Super Eagles, earning him growing recognition across the continent. Reigning champion Ronwen Williams of South Africa also returns to the shortlist after another impressive season with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Here are the ten nominees for the CAF African Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year award:

Andre Onana (Cameroon / Trabzonspor)

Vozinha (Cape Verde / Chaves)

Ahmed El Shenawy (Egypt / Pyramids FC)

Munir Mohamedi (Morocco / RS Berkane)

Yassine Bonou (Morocco / Al Hilal)

Stanley Nwabali (Nigeria / Chippa United)

Edouard Mendy (Senegal / Al Ahli)

Marc Diouf (Senegal / Tengueth FC)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

Aymen Dahmen (Tunisia / CS Sfaxien)

The winner of the 2025 African Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year will be announced at the prestigious CAF Awards ceremony later this year, where Africa’s footballing elite will be recognized across multiple categories.