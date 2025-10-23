CAF Interclubs : The draw date revealed

This date announces the group stage of the CAF interclub competitions

The official date of the draw for the group stage of the CAF interclub competitions has been revealed. Announced by the Confederation of African Football itself, the draw for the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup for the 2025/2026 season will be held in Johannesburg, at the SuperSport studios.

However, sports fans should keep in mind the date of November 3, 2025, at 11:00 GMT. Just one hour later, at 12:00 GMT, the draw for the prestigious Champions League will begin.

During these events, the groups and the first opponents of the teams in their quest for the continental title will be revealed.