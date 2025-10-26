CAF Cup : Al Masry secures its ticket to the group stage

Al Masry's dream comes true.

The CAF Cup group stage will not escape Al Masry. The Egyptian club will participate in the competition after their 2-1 victory over Al Ittihad of Libya.

After the first leg ended in a 0-0 draw, the Egyptians struck hard by taking matters into their own hands. With determination and courage, Abdel Rahim Dagmoum opened the scoring for Al Masry before the break.

The match continued with a tense second half. Al Ittihad conceded a second goal, a magnificent work from Mahmoud Hamada. Following this deserved victory, Al Masry returned to the CAF Cup after last season.

The Libyan club Al Ittihad, which has not participated in a continental cup since 2022, will have to wait a little longer in the hope of realizing its dream in the near future.